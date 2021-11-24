SDG introduces new Tellis adjustable dropper lever

Share Facebook

SDG has introduced the new Tellis adjustable dropper lever.

The new Tellis adjustable lever offers an intelligent design for “unparalleled adjustments and overall function, while still retaining one the softest actuations in the game”. It was a collective effort, said the brand, as the SDG product team worked closely with engineering in Canada and Taiwan, key OE partners and their team of global test riders through numerous samples and revisions.

Ergonomic adjustments: Many remote levers are limited to a single or dual, pre-set orientation. The new Tellis adjustable lever offers 10mm of lateral slide directly at the mounting bracket, while also adding 22.5 degrees of rotational reach adjustment which is simply controlled by the main assembly bolt. This allows you to find your perfect position, no matter your hand size or riding preference.

Modular clamp design: We all want a cleaner cockpit, so SDG enhanced the original version by making the new lever directly compatible with SRAM MatchMaker X and Shimano I-Spec EV, along with a 22.2mm bar mount option. These adapters are also sold separately, while additional brake mount assemblies are also in the works.

Enhanced actuation: Ball bearings sound great, yet they are generally best used to support spinning shafts, not short throw movements. The Tellis adjustable lever is constructed with a larger, proven double bushing design, which provides substantially less drag than the old ball bearing. This also allows the lever to be more compact, lighter, and more economical than most aftermarket options on the market.

Washer and bolt cable clamp: The cable is now secured and enhanced with a bolt and washer for added security. This also helps avoid damage imposed by simple grub screw designs.

Recessed and machined traction paddle: Comfort and traction are essential for any dropper lever. With the recessed thumb pocket, concave paddle shape, added knurling and the same soft actuation as the original lever, the new Tellis Adjustable offers a premium feel and function.

