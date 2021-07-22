Sea Otter Australia postponed to 2022 due to COVID

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Sea Otter Australia has been postponed from its 2021 dates to 29th September to 3rd October 2022.

The event was set to take place at Canberra’s Stromlo Forest Park from 1st-4th October 2021.

“After reviewing the impact that the new Delta variant of COVID is having on communities across the country and the now normalised “go fast-go hard lockdown” response from state and territory governments, it’s clear that a Sea Otter event unaffected by COVID in the coming 12 weeks is highly unlikely,” said a statement.

“The safety and welfare of our Sea Otter family is paramount, as is our desire to ensure that we deliver excellent value for the investments made by exhibitors, riders, sponsors and spectators alike. Unfortunately, we are no longer confident that this is realistic as a result of the new COVID variants.”

For riders that have registered and paid to be a part of the 2021 event, the option to transfer bookings to next year is available, as is a refund if preferred. Visit the website to find out more.

“We do apologise for the inconvenience this decision will no doubt cause but felt an early determination of the risks surrounding this year would minimise the costs of planning your attendance.”

The KRUSH Grassroots Scholarships will now be awarded at the 2022 event with the application period extended to 1st October 2022. To review the full application criteria and register click here.

Read the July issue of BikeBiz below: