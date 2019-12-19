Sea Otter Australia to debut in October 2020

Sea Otter Australia is set to debut at Canberra’s Stromlo Forest Park from 2nd to 5th October 2020.

The event launched officially this week at Stromlo where organisers, local enthusiasts, Government officials and event ambassador Caroline Buchanan gathered to share the news.

The event will include a consumer expo featuring all the latest product releases, mountain bike and BMX riding, road and gravel riding, urban riding, demo bikes and much more for all ages and for all levels of riders.

Attendees will also have the chance to experience the ROMP! Bike Festival: a curated experience featuring music, food, brews of all sorts, cycle chic fashion parades and a film festival.

The festival follows the North American original Sea Otter Classic, which celebrates its 30th year in 2020.

Frank Yohannan, CEO and founder of the Sea Otter Classic, said: “We have always been about providing quality riding and racing in a family festival environment. It is the only celebration of cycling that incorporates all riding disciplines and all cycling product categories wrapped up in a four-day experience. It is hard to see and do it all.

“And now, for October 2020, we are very excited to have partnered with BikeSA to host Sea Otter Australia for the first time in the southern hemisphere.”

BikeSA chief executive officer Christian Haag added: “We are honoured to be bringing this festival to Australia. It’s time that bicycle riders across the Australasian region have the opportunity to experience a totally new cycling festival experience.

“One that celebrates the breadth of our multi-faceted cycling culture – on-road and off-road, for fun, health, recreation, competition and transport. And of course, the latest bikes and bling, fashion, music and brews in our Expo village.”

Bikecorp, Pushy’s, Trek, Bosch, Dawson Sports Group, Bike Box and FE Sports have already committed to supporting the festival, with more set to come.

Gold level sponsor Shane Wolki of Pushy’s said: “Pushys is delighted that Sea Otter is coming to Canberra and we’re looking forward to supporting this great event. We’ve attended the Sea Otter Classic in the USA and know this format will be very popular down under.

“Australia is in need of an event like Sea Otter and Stromlo is the ideal venue with great facilities and easily accessible.”