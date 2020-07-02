Sea Otter Classic 2020 cancelled, virtual experience planned

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Sea Otter Classic 2020, scheduled for 1st-4th October, has now been cancelled.

The event was originally due to take place from 16th-19th April but was postponed due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. The Bicycle Leadership Conference has now also been cancelled.

“After frequent discussions with Monterey County health officials, it has become clear that we cannot host an event that will meet our health and safety standards,” said a statement from Frank Yohannan, president and CEO, Sea Otter Classic.

Organisers are instead developing Sea Otter Play, presented by Continental, a virtual experience that will feature over 350 cycling companies in a digital format.

The event will include several cycling challenges and fundraising for COVID-19 relief. Partners from Sea Otter Europe, Sea Otter Canada, and Sea Otter Australia will join in this inaugural event.

“As a presenting sponsor of all Sea Otter global events, Sea Otter Play represents an innovative opportunity to connect with riders around the world,” said Oliver Anhuth, global head of marketing for Continental.

Sea Otter Play will be held during September 2020. The ride challenges will start on September 1st and the festival will be held from September 17th-20th.

“The industry response to this event has been terrific. For many sponsors and exhibitors, this will be their first opportunity to showcase their latest innovations to a global audience,” added Yohannan. “We’re excited about what our September event will bring to the cycling industry and are making every effort to ensure your faith in us is rewarded with fun for you and your family.”

Read the July edition of BikeBiz below: