Sea Otter Classic 2021 now taking place in October

Sea Otter Classic has moved the dates of the 2021 event from May to October.

After recent discussions with health and permitting officials, we’ve determined we will not be able to conduct an event in May,” said a statement. “Sea Otter Classic will be held October 7th-10th 2021.

“We’re excited to host the world’s premiere cycling festival in Monterey in October. Put us on your calendar to celebrate Sea Otter’s grand reopening with your friends and family.”

The 2021 event was originally set to take place from 20th-23rd May. Last year’s show was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with organisers instead developing virtual experience Sea Otter Play.

Sea Otter Europe 2021 is set to be held from 24th-26th September.

