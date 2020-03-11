Sea Otter Classic, Monterey, California

Sea Otter Classic rescheduled to October

Rebecca Morley 11th March 2020 Community, Highlight

Sea Otter Classic has been rescheduled to 1st-4th October 2020.

The event was originally due to take place from 16th-19th April but has been postponed due to concerns surrounding COVID-19 Other than the date changes, the location and racing schedules for Sea Otter will remain “essentially the same”, said a statement from president and CEO Frank Yohannan.

Bespoked, the Taipei Cycle ShowMountain Mayhem and the NAHBS have also been postponed or cancelled in 2020, and more events could follow.

The full Sea Otter Classic statement read:

Dear Sea Otter Classic Supporter, 

The new dates for the 2020 Sea Otter Classic will be October 1-4, 2020.

Other than the date changes, the location and racing schedules for Sea Otter will remain essentially the same. Modifications and updates will be posted on our FAQ page.

All race registrations, camping reservations, festival purchases, and so forth will be shifted to the October dates. If you are unable to attend that event, check the FAQ page for details regarding refunds and rollovers.  

Based on many discussions we’ve had with our supporters, we expect the October Sea Otter Classic to be a huge success. We look forward to seeing you then.

Tags

Check Also

absoluteBLACK to serve German market with dealer-direct approach

absoluteBLACK has taken steps to serve the German market via a dealer-direct approach with immediate …

© Copyright 2020, BikeBiz. BizMedia