Sea Otter Classic rescheduled to October

Sea Otter Classic has been rescheduled to 1st-4th October 2020.

The event was originally due to take place from 16th-19th April but has been postponed due to concerns surrounding COVID-19 Other than the date changes, the location and racing schedules for Sea Otter will remain “essentially the same”, said a statement from president and CEO Frank Yohannan.

Bespoked, the Taipei Cycle Show, Mountain Mayhem and the NAHBS have also been postponed or cancelled in 2020, and more events could follow.

The full Sea Otter Classic statement read:

Dear Sea Otter Classic Supporter,

The new dates for the 2020 Sea Otter Classic will be October 1-4, 2020.

Other than the date changes, the location and racing schedules for Sea Otter will remain essentially the same. Modifications and updates will be posted on our FAQ page.

All race registrations, camping reservations, festival purchases, and so forth will be shifted to the October dates. If you are unable to attend that event, check the FAQ page for details regarding refunds and rollovers.

Based on many discussions we’ve had with our supporters, we expect the October Sea Otter Classic to be a huge success. We look forward to seeing you then.