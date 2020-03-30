Sea Otter Europe 2020 moved to September

Share Facebook

The Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava-Girona Bike Show 2020 will now take place from 25th-27th September.

The event, originally scheduled to take place from 29th-31st May, is the latest to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Sea Otter Classic has been rescheduled to 1st-4th October 2020.

The 2019 edition closed with a turnout of more than 60,000 visitors, 400 exhibiting brands and 6,100 cyclists taking part in the different competitions.

“The Sea Otter Europe organisers would like to thank Girona Provincial Council, the Costa Brava-Girona Tourist Board, Girona City Council and the Catalan Government for their willingness and backing in rescheduling the event for September,” said a statement.

“We would also like to highlight the support and understanding that has come from the festival’s sponsors and the nearly 250 brands from all over the world that had already confirmed their presence at the fourth edition of Sea Otter Europe.”