Sea Otter Europe 2021 adds e-bike World Cup event

Sea Otter Europe has announced the addition of an electric bike World Cup event.

The World E-Bike Series – the electric MTB World Cup organised by the UCI – is an international circuit launched in 2019 in Monaco, which, this year, will consist of six events, one of which will be held in Girona as part of the festival.

With this announcement, along with the activities dedicated to electric bikes and the Demobike programme, the show said it has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting sustainable mobility. This commitment is in line with the objectives of Girona’s Urban Mobility Plan and the tourism products promoted by Costa Brava and Pirineu de Girona destinations.

The presentation was made by mayor of Girona Marta Madrenas, minister for sport of Girona Provincial Council Jordi Masquef, regional representative for sport José Pujols, and director of Sea Otter Europe Albert Balcells.

The Demobike programme will see more than 500 bikes be available for test riding on the same circuit that will host the World E-Bike Series competition. Brands including Bergamont, BH, BMC, Bulls, Cannondale, Canyon, Corratec, Cube, Fischer, Ghost, Haibike, Intense, KTM, Lapierre, Massi, Megamo, MMR, Moustache, Orbea, Riese and Mueller, Scott and Specialized have already confirmed they will be taking part in Sea Otter Europe’s Demobike.

Sea Otter Europe is set to be held in Girona and the Costa Brava from 24th-26th September.

