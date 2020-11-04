Sea Otter Europe 2021 moves to autumn

Share Facebook

The 2021 edition of the Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava-Girona Bike Show will be held from 24th-26th September, moving from its usual dates at the end of May to the beginning of autumn.

An agreement has been made for Girona and the Costa Brava to again host the cycling festival that last year brought together 60,000 visitors in its large commercial area, boasting 400 exhibiting brands and more than 6,000 participants in the cycling competitions. This year, the festival was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“The change of dates is due, on the one hand, to the need to gain time in terms of the evolution of the pandemic, and on the other, to the opportunity to benefit from holding a major international sporting event towards the end of the summer season,” said a statement.

“In terms of tourism, it is an excellent way to help balance the seasonality of visitors coming to the city and nearby municipalities, and from a commercial point of view, brands and the cycling industry as a whole also welcome Sea Otter Europe’s move to the autumn, since they will have more time to prepare new products and product presentations.

“At the same time, the change of dates will not alter the Demobike programme, one of the most successful features of the first few editions of the festival, thanks to which the best brands in the world can reach out to potential customers and allow them to try out the bikes of their choosing.”

