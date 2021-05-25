Sea Otter Europe 2021 set to promote urban mobility

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The 2021 edition of the international festival will be a turning point in urban mobility, an aspect on which the festival wants to focus, promoting its growth and raising awareness together with the Costa Brava – Girona area. And this year it will do so in conjunction with the urban brand Littium by Kaos, because the climate emergency must not be ignored and solutions must be steadily sought in order to mitigate it.

To provide some context, the Paris Agreement is the first universal and legally binding agreement on climate change, adopted at the Paris Climate Conference (COP21) in December 2015. As a result of this agreement, a set of 50 actions were outlined in order to achieve the agreement’s goals by 2050.

That said, 2020 has been a year of reflection and self-analysis that has increased the urgency and need to go further, setting the challenge of moving from a 40% reduction in emissions by 2030 to at least 55% by 2030.

The cycling industry has a key role to play in this ecological transition

The cycling industry’s commitment to being part of this change is gathering pace. And while sustainable mobility and cycling still pose challenges, it is also clear that their benefits far outweigh the reasons for wanting to be part of this process of ecological transition.

Sea Otter Europe wants to promote and help encourage this change towards more sustainable mobility. As a European and international event, it wantd to endorse brands linked to the cause, to continue building the road that in the long term will lead to a substantial improvement in quality of life and health and a reduction of our impact on the environment. And it is the cycling industry that can accelerate this change in order to achieve the new target for 2030.

Girona and the Costa Brava, the perfect place to promote urban mobility

For years, Girona and the Costa Brava have been a European cycling capital due to the fact that professional riders active in major cycling events (Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, etc.) are based there, and on account of it being a city that is well-adapted for cyclists (both in terms of services and infrastructure).

As a result, Girona has become the European hub for cycling and its corresponding lifestyle with a high concentration of cycling shops, coffee shops and companies organising cycling routes, among others, and is on its way to becoming a fully sustainable, welcoming city, oriented towards urban mobility.

Littium by Kaos joins the festival’s sustainable mobility initiatives

In 2021, Littium by Kaos, a brand with electric pedigree originating from the Biscay region of Spain, known for its urban bike models, will join forces with the festival to continue promoting urban mobility.

“In Spain, mobility is a long-distance race. It is not only about selling bicycles but also about conveying to society as a whole and to the political class and authorities the need to change the way we approach mobility towards more sustainable and healthier models,” said the brand’s marketing director Carlos Núñez.

This is why the Littium Girona Urban Ride has been created to continue promoting cycling and its benefits as a form of urban transport in a fun way. The activity has been designed by and for urbanites and will be part of the sporting programme of Sea Otter Europe. Groups of 15 cyclists will ride through the city centre on electric bikes on a route that is perfect for discovering its hidden corners and historical monuments, stopping for a snack and to take a group photo as a memento from the experience.

Through the activity, visitors will be able to enjoy the benefits of riding around Girona on urban and electric bikes, together with other cyclists, as part of Sea Otter Europe on the weekend of 24th, 25th and 26th September 2021.

Read the May issue of BikeBiz below: