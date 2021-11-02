Sea Otter Europe 2022 announces dates for exhibitor booking

Share Facebook

Sea Otter Europe has announced dates for exhibitor booking for the 2022 show.

Taking place in the cycling heartland of Girona, Spain, the European event will take place from September 23-25 next year, as a combination trade show and sporting event.

After the new dates for Sea Otter Europe 2022 were announced earlier this month, the organisers have now released the dates booking opens for exhibiting brands, with early access booking starting from late November.

The organisers have also altered the price per metres squared (m2) for the 2022 event, with a wider range of optional extra for brands also on offer.

To brands that featured in the 2021 show, either as sponsors or exhibitors, booking opens on November 2021, with space and size modifications available to those brands from January 11-25, subject to space availability.

Then from February 1 2022, booking will be open to any new brands.

Booking a space will be done through the MyDynamics platform (available in the exhibitors area of the website).

Next year’s event will also feature a new communication promotion pack, which lets a limited number of exhibiting brands to gain extra visibility through the festivals various promotion channels, including social media.

There will also be an expansion of the testing area, with a new premium space for bands near the main entrance, offering a direct link to the centre of Girona, and featuring new MTB and e-bike test circuits.

Sea Otter Europe is a spin-off from the US Sea Otter Classic, one of the biggest bike shows in the world.

The European event combines the ExpoZone, a demo zone for bike testing, and a number of cycling events, including a sportive, an Olympic cross country event, and a gravel challenge.

Following the cancellation of the 2020 event due to Coronavirus, the show returned in September 2021.