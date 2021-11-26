Sea Otter Europe 2022 booking period set to open next week

Share Facebook

Sea Otter Europe is opening the first booking period for the 2022 event next week.

Next year’s edition of the festival is set to take place from 23rd to 25th September in Girona, Spain.

Booking for brands that attended in 2021 and want to return under the same conditions opens on 30th November, while those that also attended but would like to make changes to their space in terms of size or location will be able to book a spot from 11th to 25th January 2022.

60% of the exhibitors from the 2021 edition have already requested to return under the same conditions and another 25% of those that attended in 2021 want to return with larger or modified spaces, said organisers.

A new area will be created to home the major bike brands, with two areas located at the festival’s two main entrances. The festival will continue to highlight the importance of emerging brands related to IT, sustainable mobility, sports tourism destinations, bike brands and components and accessories brands.

Timetable and booking periods for brands to exhibit at Sea Otter Europe:

Booking period for confirmed brands

30th November to 21st December 2021

Booking period for brands that want to modify size/space

11th to 25th January 2022

Booking opens for new brands

1st February 2022

The fifth edition of the Sea Otter Europe this year exceeded the organisers’ best forecasts with around 45,000 visitors. Larger spaces, together with distancing between exhibitors and pre-booked tickets for visitors, helped keep capacity limitations in the expo zone and race areas ‘under control’, allowing direct contact to continue between visitors and the more than 240 brands that chose to come to the event.

The response to the competitive calendar was also ‘first rate’ with nearly 4,000 cyclists taking part, snapping up all available places in the 15 races. This year Demobike also proved to be ‘one of the biggest draws’ of Sea Otter Europe.