Sea Otter Europe expands expo space for 2022 show

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Sea Otter Europe is expanding the expo space for its 2022 show for the second time.

The booking period for new brands opened on 1st February, and the team started to work on the possibility of expanding and making more space available for booking. The increase in size planned for 2022 was designed to re-accommodate spaces that did not feature in 2021 as well as to create a new area reserved especially for bike brands.

However, this increase is already proving insufficient, said organisers, and due to interest from the professional sector, the show has confirmed that the expo zone will be further expanded.

The festival is seen as an opportunity for brands to come into contact with end customers. As well as being able to see leading brands from the sector, the festival will also bring visitors in touch with new, lesser-known firms.

In view of this situation, Sea Otter Europe said it is committed to strengthening and improving the Demobike programme, with testing for different types of bikes including MTB, gravel, road, urban and e-bikes.

The first few weeks of booking have been full of requests and, although the list of brands taking part is always published a few months prior to the festival, those already confirmed include Bergamont, Bh, BMC Switzerland, Bulls, Cannondale, Canyon, Cervèlo, Ciclos Queralt, Corratec, Decathlon – Rockrider, Finna, Gas Gas, Ghost, Grandville, GT, Haibike, Hercules Bikes, Hope, Husqvarna, Intense, Kettler Bikes, KTM, Lapierre, Look, Massi, Megamo, Merida, MMR, Monty, Moustache, Niner, Orbea, Pierer E-bikes, Riese & Müller, Santa Cruz, Scapin Bikes, Scott, Specialized, Velo de Ville, Woom and WTB.

There will also be the following brands present: Abus, Bosch, Catlike, Compex, Continental, Dainese, Dr. Wheeler, DT Swiss, E-Z Up, Easton, EBC Brakes, EVOC, Fox Factory, Fox Head, FSA – Vision, Garmin, Gobik, Hebo, Industrial Galfer, Inverse, Mavic, NZero, Panzer, Pirelli, Shimano, Sportful, RS Suntour, Rockshockx, Sram, Tannus, Wear-Design and Zefal.

Read more: Trek outlines efforts to reduce its carbon footprint

“With the festival making a name for itself within the industry, the challenge the organisers are now aiming for is to highlight and strengthen areas of the festival that also contribute to the world of cycling,” said a statement.

“Among other things, this involves the recovery of urban mobility and the promotion of tourist destinations through cycling. For this, the Costa Brava-Girona region will serve as a reference point in addition to other major countries and international capitals that are also recognised as cycling paradises tailored towards cyclists.

“From 23rd to 25th September, it will not only be possible to keep up to date with the latest developments in the sporting sector but also to take a closer look at the rest of the world and some of the places where you can explore new regions on two wheels as well as brands with a special link to urban mobility. All this can be discovered through the Sea Otter Europe Green Zone.”

This year’s edition of the festival is set to take place from 23rd to 25th September in Girona, Spain.