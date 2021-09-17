Sea Otter Europe gears up for Girona return

Share Facebook

Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava Girona by Continental is getting ready to return to the city of Girona, with the fifth edition of the show drawing closer.

The 2021 edition, which will be held from 24th-26th September, is “back with the same enthusiasm and strength as before”.

Free admission to the festival

Admission to the festival is free, but you must reserve a ticket via the Sea Otter Europe website. All COVID-19 safety regulations will be implemented. Free unguarded parking areas will be available with shuttle buses to the festival. Registration is also now open for Demobike.

“Demobike is key for the brands attending the festival,” said a statement. “What better way to boost sales than with users being able to try out bikes, which is why brands are doing their best to bring the largest number of bikes, of all types, in their range. Road, gravel, mountain bike, enduro, electric, urban… a wealth of hundreds of bikes available to visitors. What’s more, there are no limits to the number of test rides you can do and they are all totally free of charge: a real cycling paradise for all enthusiasts.”

On 14th September, the booking system for a selection of brands opened on the bike and go platform, where you can book up to two tests at once. For some brands, booking will open from 21st September, and for the rest of the brands, they’ll be able to do so at their stands during the festival.

More than 500 bicycles of all types will be available for visitors to try, free of charge. The following brands have already confirmed that they’ll be attending: 3T Cycling, Abus, BH, BMC, Canyon, Corratec, Cube, Factor, Fischer, GASGAS, Ghost, Granville, Husqvarna, Intense, Megamo, MMR, Öhlins, Riese & Müller, Scapin and Scott.

To pre-register, present your original ID card/passport and bring your own cycling gear, helmet, gloves, shoes, etc. As far as Demobike circuits are concerned, there will be three MTB circuits, one gravel circuit, one road circuit, one urban, 1onespecific circuit for electric bikes and the possibility of testing bikes on the circuit of the UCI e-MTB World Cup (WES), which will take place at the festival. There will also be a free bicycle storage service for the convenience and security of users who come to the festival with their own bike.

The programme includes 12 races across practically all cycling disciplines, including road, mountain bike, gravel, enduro, e-bikes and much more, for all categories, aimed at amateurs as well as top professionals. More than 4,000 participants from all over Europe are expected in the various planned events.

Registration is still open for the following races:

– WES, UCI World e-Bike Series, the World Cup for electric bikes (two rounds)

– Canyon Pirinexus Challenge

– Scott Marathon Cup by Continental

– Copa Catalunya

– MTB Classic Sea Otter Europe

– Continental Super Cup Massi

– Canyon e-MTB Experience

– Enduro MTB La Selva

– Ciclobrava Gran Fondo World Tour Continental Cycle Tour

– Girona Gravel Ride

Sign up at www.seaottereurope.com.

There will be more than 154 stands with a total of 195 confirmed brands at the festival and 77.4% of the total expo space has already been snapped up. The brands come from 15 different countries: Austria, Poland, Andorra, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Australia, Switzerland, France, Czech Republic, Portugal, United States and Spain.

Festival opening hours:

Friday 24/09/21 from 4pm to 8pm

Saturday 25/09/21 from 9am to 8pm

Sunday 26/09/21 from 9am to 3pm