Sea Otter Europe presents list of confirmed brands for 2020 edition

Sea Otter Europe has presented the list of brands that have confirmed their attendance for the fourth edition of the Girona cycling festival.

A total of 150 stands are confirmed to date, with the presence of more than 230 brands. According to the type of business, exhibiting brands are distributed as follows:

60% – accessories and parts

18% – bicycle brands

22% – cycling services brands:

10% – distribution

12% – tourism

In turn, 25 bike brands have already confirmed they will be taking part in the Sea Otter Europe Demobike programme.

According to the organisers, there is still space up for grabs in the Expo Zone, although it is expected to completely sell out soon. The deadline for reserving a spot is 8th April or while spaces are available. Due to increased demand at last year’s edition, the Expo Zone will be expanded by 12% for the fourth edition of the festival.

Miranda Bike Parts, a Portuguese components brand belonging to the Abimota Group, will be a Sea Otter Europe sponsor in the bronze partner category. Mercedes Benz is confirmed as the festival’s official vehicle with its most sporty, outdoor range.