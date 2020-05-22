Sea Otter Europe to return ‘stronger than ever’ in September

Share Facebook

Sea Otter Europe is set to return “stronger than ever” in September after being rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team has continued working for the festival with the development of a 2020 format adapted to the new circumstances. After following the evolution of the pandemic, organisers said they have reached some “interesting conclusions that have given us a breath of fresh air in the face of so much uncertainty”.

The show, originally scheduled for 29th-31st May, is now taking place from 25th-27th September.

“We should not underestimate the impact that COVID-19 has had on the cycling,” said a statement, “but there is some data that has already made it clear that this will be a Sea Otter Europe with added value: as a launchpad for 2021 products, to conduct all the ‘essential’ bike tests, and ultimately, to ease the direct contact between professionals and the final public.”

The “crush” between the bike and the buyer will take place at the festival, where cycling brands, which will be revealed shortly, will be bringing their fleet ready to be tested by visitors. In its 2019 edition, the demo bike activity reached a total of 3,000 completed tests, among the 500 bicycles available for the activity.

CEO of Sea Otter Europe Albert Balcells Padullés said at the beginning of the confinement: “Now the panorama will be different and the Sea Otter Europe can become an ideal place for the latest novelties of each brand for 2021. [.. .] It can even be a good scenario for brands to make presentations to their sales network and other professional activities. It will be a test of what Sea Otter Europe can offer at this new date, something that we probably could not have known under normal conditions.”

And therefore, despite this worldwide setback, Padullés stated: “We have Sea Otter Europe for many years, and we want to continue working with this element of dynamisation of cycling. [Sea Otter Europe] must be a meeting point for the cycling industry so that they can reach the final consumer, […] where we can continue to support the cycling and bicycle touring industry for many editions, as how we have planned with Sea Otter Classic.”