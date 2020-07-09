Sea Otter Play virtual event to unite global cycling industry

Share Facebook

Organisers of Sea Otter Classic have created Sea Otter Play presented by Continental – aiming to unite all of Sea Otter’s global celebrations and connect cyclists around the world with brands.

Sea Otter Classic 2020 has now been cancelled after originally being postponed due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

“The Sea Otter Classic brings the entire cycling industry together with our family of enthusiasts,” said Frank Yohannan, president and CEO. “In these challenging times, we wanted to provide something that will ensure our audience can celebrate bikes, add to their training programmes, and stay connected.”

Sea Otter Play is an immersive online experience that will feature over 350 cycling companies in a digital festival. The event will include cycling challenges, kid’s activities and an interactive expo and marketplace free to the consumer. Incentive-based games will encourage attendees to interact with their favourite brands and compete for prizes. Sea Otter Play celebrates the best of the Sea Otter Classic brands – Sea Otter Classic USA, Sea Otter Europe, Sea Otter Canada and Sea Otter Australia.

Cycling challenges can be completed on the road or trail, or virtually on your trainer. There are multiple challenges to select from, including a category for kids. Participants can choose from courses that replicate the coast of Big Sur, the hills of Australia’s south coast, the trails of Costa Brava Spain or the forests of eastern Canada. All challenge participants will receive a virtual swag bag full of merchandise and deals from sponsors and supporters.

Claudia Wasko, vice president and general manager of Bosch eBike Systems Americas, said: “We’re thrilled to see what new opportunities Sea Otter Play will bring. This will be Bosch eBike Systems’ seventh year participating in Sea Otter events. We’re looking forward to the fresh product innovations and fun-filled ride challenges.”

Registration for the Sea Otter Play Cycling Challenges will open on 14th August. The challenges will kick off on 1st September and run through 20th September.

The Sea Otter Play Festival will be held from 17th-20th September. The festival is free to attend and filled with opportunities to engage with cycling brands in real-time, catch an exclusive film premiere, play games and win new gear.

Sea Otter Play will also support non-profit organisations working on the front lines to provide essential community health support during these difficult economic times. The goal is to raise funds for charitable organisations around the globe. Register to ride, make a donation or learn more about the festival by heading to www.seaotterplay.com.

