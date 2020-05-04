Sean Igoe launches SMI Media

Share Facebook

Sean Igoe has launched SMI Media, following his announcement that he was leaving TI Media in January.

Igoe has previously led the commercial teams at Future, Dennis Publishing and TI Media. SMI Media will specialise in the cycling, running and outdoor markets and believes it is “perfectly placed” to help brands with media relations, brand development and strategic business development.

“I had a great time at TI and it was a tough decision to leave but I have always wanted to try something on my own,” Igoe said. “I love cycling, I love the market and I love the people in it. It was a natural progression to work with brands more closely and I’m hoping my experience can help drive real returns on investment in these challenging times.”

He added: “We understand the challenges brands face out there, now more than ever before, we also understand how to see the opportunities and maximise that brand potential.

“Partnership and collaboration with brands are incredibly important and SMI Media will continue to embrace that ethos and build long-lasting relationships while being laser-focused on delivery and results. We are looking forward to speaking to the market and hope everyone is well and staying safe.”

For more information contact Sean at sean@smimedia.co.uk.

www.smimedia.co.uk