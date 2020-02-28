Search for Best Small Shop 2020 begins

Share Facebook

The search to find the UK’s Best Small Shop of 2020 has been launched.

The annual competition, which culminates in a ceremony at the Houses of Parliament, highlights the best of Britain’s independent retail sector, celebrating the commitment and creativity of independent retailers on the UK’s high streets and the role they play in their local communities. It is managed by the Independent Retailers Confederation (IRC).

Two bike shops, Arragon’s Cycle Centre and Rides On Air, made it onto the shortlist of the 2019 competition, which was won by Bristol-based deli Papadeli.

“Despite the challenging retail environment, there is plenty of evidence that people value and think it is important to support small local businesses and independent retailers,” said Mark Walmsley, chairman of the IRC.

“These retailers sit at the heart of communities up and down the country, offering a meeting place, not to mention choice, diversity, innovation and genuine customer service. That’s what we are celebrating with these awards. We have a bright and vibrant independent retail sector and it’s important that we put it in the spotlight.”

To enter, shops must be an independent retailer, defined as a non-corporate business selling goods or services to the public for use or consumption rather than for resale, from a business rated premises in the UK. Competition entrants will be challenged with promoting the benefits of their retail offering to consumers with part of the selection process being voted on by the general public on the contest’s website.

To enter the Best Small Shops Competition 2020 visit https://www.indieretail.uk/best-small-shops/.