See.Sense allows customers to choose key design elements for Icon3 bike light

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cycling technology company See.Sense has announced that its newest bike light, Icon3, will have key design elements decided by the customer.

The company has allowed its community to choose elements such as the mount and charging connection as well as flash modes just prior to the light going into production.

The community flocked to back the product, smashing the funding target in only four hours, with Icon3 going on to be 394% funded to date. On reaching the mid-point of the campaign, See.Sense surveyed the backers (who have already pre-ordered the product) on their preferences for key design elements.

Taking this customer-led design feedback into account, See.Sense has announced the mount, charging and flash modes chosen for the Icon3:

– Mounting: new ‘twist and lock’ mechanism, similar to See.Sense Beam lights, which is a departure from Icon2

– USB-C Charging: A move from micro USB to USB-C is now confirmed

– Icon3 Flash Modes: See.Sense will introduce a new ‘Super Visibility Mode’ as well as a new ‘Light Sensing Mode’, designed for optimal daylight visibility. This is in addition to the existing ‘Brake Mode’ and ‘Get Me Home Mode’ (which provides at least one more hour run time to get you home when battery levels are low)

Philip McAleese, CEO of See.Sense, said: “Customer-led design has always been important to us, but we are delighted to take this further than we have ever done before, by allowing key design decisions to be influenced by our community mid-campaign. As an innovative and dynamic company, this really sets us apart from our competitors, by showing our customers we listen and truly respond to their needs.”

Read more: Former British cycling champion Russ Downing launches Cycle Espresso network

Through a combination of a CoB (chip on board) and two quality-focused LEDS, Icon3 produces a bright 575 lumens in the front and 350 lumens in the rear – See.Sense’s brightest ‘to be seen light’ so far.

The Icon3 campaign will close on Sunday 7th February 2022.