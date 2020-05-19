Selaine Saxby appointed co-chair of the APPGCW

Share Facebook

Selaine Saxby (MP for North Devon) has been appointed co-chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Cycling and Walking alongside Ruth Cadbury.

This news comes following the announcement that Flick Drummond, the previous co-chair of the APPGCW, has been appointed as a PPS.

Saxby worked for Ben Howlett MP and has been active in Conservative circles for many years.

Currently, the group cannot hold a formal virtual meeting to approve her appointment due to Parliamentary procedure, but Saxby has been co-opted to the position by the APPGCW committee until a formal meeting can take place.

“I warmly welcome Selaine to the All Party Group for Cycling and Walking,” said Cadbury. “Her Government contacts and background in physical activity will be a great asset as cycling and walking is climbing up on the political agenda.”

Saxby added: “I am delighted to be involved with the All Party Group for Cycling and Walking. As someone who regularly cycles and walks I look forward to working with colleagues to make the case for active travel at such a crucial time.”