Selle Italia extends partnership with Ironman, launches co-branded Watt saddle

Selle Italia has extended its partnership with Ironman, becoming the official bicycle saddle and supplier partner of the Ironman Global Series from this year.

The brand has also collaborated with Ironman to expand its digital footprint by becoming the official platform partner of Ironman Virtual Club, and the agreement includes the production and sale of a triathlon saddle with the Ironman logo.

“We are pleased to announce the extension of this important partnership with Ironman also in this 2021 and for the entire Ironman Global Series, a collaboration that once again confirms our commitment in the triathlon segment,” said Giuseppe Bigolin, president of Selle Italia, “and, with the Ironman Virtual Club, our strong focus on pursuing a strong and complete digitalization strategy.”

Matt Wikstrom, Ironman senior vice president of global partnerships, added: “We are thrilled to extend our global relationship with Selle Italia and, as part of this, launch a line of co-branded ‘Watt’ saddles. The Watt saddle is the ideal product for triathlon, and we look forward to sharing this collaboration with the Ironman community.”

The Watt triathlon saddle will be available on online channels as well as the official Ironman Merchandise Store. It is a specific Watt saddle for the triple discipline, a model launched by Selle Italia at the beginning of 2020 and made in collaboration with the two-time winner of the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, Patrick Lange.

The saddle will be available in two variants: Watt Kit Carbonio Superflow with carbon rail for maximum performance, and Watt Gel Superflow with TI316 rail and a layer of gel inside the padding, in the front area, for greater comfort.

