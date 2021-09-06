Selle Italia launches Model X Green Comfort+ Superflow

Share Facebook

Selle Italia has launched the Model X Green Comfort+ Superflow saddle, following the success of the Model X Green Superflow.

The Model X Green Superflow was the first model to emerge from the Green-Tech production process, a process for products with a low environmental impact, are eco-sustainable and quick to produce at competitive prices.

This process has been created by Selle Italia, which said it has always invested in research and development, and is completely Made in Italy. Green-Tech is an automated process that makes it possible to obtain high-end saddles without the use of glues and polyurethanes and with reduced CO2 emissions, said the company.

The launch of the Model X Green Comfort+ Superflow marks ‘a further evolutionary step’, both in terms of production technology and in reconfirming the company’s values. “A saddle, with rail in Fec Alloy ∅7mm, that has a low environmental impact and is 100% sustainable, but which also guarantees the greatest comfort and performance,” said a statement.

“This product maintains the advantages of the Superflow technology and the Waved shape of the Model X Green Superflow, which, together with the Flex Control technology, are able to improve resistance over time and offer the right flexibility, ensuring a superior level of stability on the saddle. The Model X Green Comfort+ Superflow has improved padding, in Total Gel, which delivers better shock absorption in all conditions and makes the saddle extremely comfortable.

“A solution aimed at those who are looking for the greatest comfort when cycling and which is particularly suited to use on e-bikes. Finally, the innovative Green-Tech production process reconfirms its objectives of producing mid-high end models at competitive prices, and the Model X Green Comfort+ Superflow confirms the Asolo-based company’s strategic choice.”

