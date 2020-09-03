Selle Italia launches new company logo at 80th birthday celebration of Giuseppe Bigolin

Share Facebook

Selle Italia officially launched its new logo last night at a party to celebrate the 80th birthday of Giuseppe Bigolin, president of the Casella d’Asolo company.

“When I took over the company in the 70s I never expected such a success,” said Bigolin, “and if I look back I can say that I am really satisfied with the objectives and goals – even sporting ones – that we have reached. This is an important birthday for me, surrounded by my family, friends and all our workgroup: I couldn’t ask for anything better!”

Guests at the party included cycling luminaries Gianni Bugno, Gianni Motta and the technical commissioner of the Italian national team, Davide Cassani.

The new Selle Italia logo is the result of a design work that sees the curves of the brand lightened to make it “more linear and more consistent with the stylistic code” of the company. “The remake of a logo is part of a very specific strategic development plan that has seen Selle Italia implement and renew its target by investing heavily in digital and commercial and marketing policies aimed at increasing its online presence,” said Nicola Baggio, general manager of Selle Italia.

“The message transmitted by the brand has, therefore, a precise value in the company strategy to make the brand on the one hand more and more recognizable and on the other more modern and current, what it requires today our sector.”

