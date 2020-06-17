Selle Royal launches ‘Back in the Saddle’ campaign

Share Facebook

Selle Royal has launched a new campaign, ‘Back in the Saddle,’ across its e-commerce and social channels.

The campaign aims to support bike owners choosing to cycle as an active and healthy lifestyle choice through promoting its key benefits:

Back in the saddle for the earth

Cycling to commute to work is an environmentally-friendly and sustainable mode of transport. Many cities, like Berlin, Paris, Brussels, Milan and London are currently introducing new cycling infrastructure to allow more bike users on the road – so commuters can feel good about helping the planet.

Back in the saddle for fun

In the midst of the extraordinary events across the world right now, people are discovering, and rediscovering, the joys of cycling and exploring new places on two wheels. Riding a bike gives endless fun, freedom and possibility at a time when it’s needed most.

Back in the saddle for your health

Exercise is proven to boost health and happiness. Getting miles in on the bike, whether a light or intense ride, is a great way to keep fit and get some fresh air at the same time.

Selle Royal is offering all customers 20% off any purchase of a saddle worldwide, including its Scientia, Respiro, Lookin, Premium and Classic ranges. The promotion started on 16th June exclusively on the Selle Royal website when using the code ‘BACKINTHESADDLE.’

The ‘Back in the Saddle’ campaign will be running with a series of social media posts and marketing communications across the Selle Royal channels at the same time as the e-commerce promotion, which ends on 30th June.

