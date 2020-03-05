Selle Royal launches new saddlebag range

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Selle Royal has launched its brand new range of saddlebags.

The small, medium and large models are all tear and scratch-resistant, and feature Selle Royal’s patented Integrated Clip System. All items in the range are available in melange grey and include an allen key so riders can tighten and adjust the bag to their suitability on the bike.

Small saddlebag

“The ideal companion to assist everyday riders on their journeys. This compact and practical model has a capacity of 0.6l, meaning there’s enough space to hold a multi-tool, inner tube and personal items such as keys and a mobile phone while remaining discreet under the seat. The durable material ensures the cover and zipper are all water-resistant. ”

SRP: €14.90

Medium saddlebag

“With a 1.2l volume capacity, the medium bag allows the cyclist to stow everything they may need for a longer ride – from personal items to small tools and even a compact bicycle pump. This model features a small internal pocket for further organisation. As well as being water-resistant, the Medium bag has a smart attachment point, which allows the user to attach lights or other accessories to it.”

SRP: €19.90

Large saddlebag

“A smart solution for long tours and many hours in the saddle, this seat pack features a roll closure for easy access and flexible stowage. Fully waterproof, this clever design offers up to 2l of volume capacity and a smart attachment point for lights and accessories.”

SRP: €24.90

The full range is available from 5th March 2020 on the Selle Royal website and will be available in most Selle Royal retail partners worldwide.