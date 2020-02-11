Selle Royal Scientia dealer training returns for 2020

Selle Royal is rolling out its second edition of Scientia training days for German dealers, in collaboration with distributor Hartje.

Starting later this month, Selle Royal’s specialists will be hosting sessions in five key German locations: Hoya, Potsdam, Augsburg, Frankfurt and Cologne.

Attendees will be taken through the overview of the German Sport University of Cologne’s studies and scientific research by Dr Boris Feodoroff, who will discuss the key ergonomic principles behind the saddle development.

There will also be a focus on Selle Royal’s Comfort range, the recently launched retail guide, B2B portal and marketing tools. Attendees will also have access to sales offers and special gifts.

Lara Cunico, global marketing manager of Selle Royal, said: “The Scientia training sessions offer a great opportunity to be face to face with our retail partners and explore the range in-depth with them.

“Selle Royal and the German Sport University of Cologne share their expertise and knowledge of the saddle range and ergonomics with the dealers, offering professional advice and hands-on activities.

“It’s great for the brand too because we are able to collect useful feedback at the same time, helping us to further improve our products and retail strategy.”

Five locations in Germany are hosting the sessions, including the German Sport University of Cologne:

– Hoya: 24th February 2020, at Deichstraße 120-122, D – 27318, Hoya

– Potsdam: 26th February 2020, Handelshof 18, 14478, Potsdam

– Augsburg: 2nd March 2020, at Zeppelinstraße 7, 86836 Graben

– Frankfurt: 4th March 2020, at Moselstraße 70, 63452 Hanau

– Köln: 9th March 2020, Deutsche Sporthochschule Köln, Am Sportpark Müngersdorf 6, 50933 Köln

To register email Hartje at info@hartje.de, telephone (+49) 04251/811-20, or contact Selle Royal at marketing@selleroyal.com, telephone (+39) 0444 461256.