Selle Royal’s Italian production site still operating despite coronavirus

Selle Royal’s Italian production site is still up and running despite the COVID-19 outbreak, reports Bike Europe.

A statement from the company said: “Our Italian production site is fully operative and offering a totally normal level of production and services.” Bike Europe said it asked Selle Royal about the impact of the outbreak of the Coronavirus on its business.

The Italian saddle maker took over Jiangyin Justek Vehicle Co in February 2010, providing it with access to Asian OE bike makers as well as the aftermarkets of Asia. “As soon as the coronavirus arrived in China, a multinational Selle Royal Group committee led by operations-business-HR-HSE directors and officers started a direct internal communication channel in order to act quick, compliant and responsive,” the company said.

“On the very first day that the Chinese government allowed people to return to work our SRG Plant in Jiangyin was able to receive all the required certifications in order to immediately restart the production and today we have almost returned to full capacity.”

Selle Royal said during that time, in its Italian HQ, it was already monitoring the situation and so was able to be “very proactive” in the first day of reported coronavirus cases in Italy, with an action plan of health, safety, HR and production that it was able to implement in “less than a week”.

It continued: “All other procedures and special organisation models in terms of hygiene, external visits, timesheets, etc have been activated in compliance with Government advice and in line with the social responsibilities that an international group like the Selle Royal Group has towards its employees.”