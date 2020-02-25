Selle San Marco’s Shortfit Superlight saddle now available

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The new Shortfit Superlight from Selle San Marco is available now, after its launch at Eurobike 2019.

The handmade padded and covered saddle weighs 125g and is available in the size idmatch L3.

“This light, ergonomic saddle with an appealing design was developed to meet the needs of the most discerning riders,” said a statement. ‘The unique, ergonomic shape, which is typical to Selle San Marco “Shortfit” saddles, features a shorter length that provides even distribution to both the back and front, relieving pressure while pedalling.

“The large central hole in the saddle helps to ensure comfort and support in different riding conditions and distributes weight evenly along the entire length of the saddle, promoting blood circulation and relieving pressure to the prostatic area.

“The curved side profile creates a central depression of more than 5mm, which not only makes this saddle part of the Waved category, it also favours correct posture on the bike and has become particularly important for the women’s market.”