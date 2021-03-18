Seminar line-up announced for digiBike*

Share Facebook

Madison and Sportline have announced the line-up of seminars for the online digiBike* trade show.

The show is taking place from 29th March to 1st April, and Madison has prepared an engaging line-up to be enjoyed digitally over the course of the four-day event. There is a mix of important business updates from Madison, useful insights from industry experts and talks from brands like Shimano and Park Tool.

Under normal circumstances, seminars take place at specific times, but with digiBike*, dealers can watch the seminars at their leisure on the website by simply visiting the seminars section. With the Live Chat functionality, dealers can also easily ask any questions they have on the seminar topics as they go.

“You will find the full seminar list below but there is something for everyone,” said a statement. “If your business has a big service focus, then be sure to tune in to Calvin Jones at Park Tool, or listen to Julian Thrasher talking about how you can become a Shimano Service Centre. Hear from Madison directly about Freewheel, how our B2B website has improved, how Product Promoters can support you and what digiBike* offers there are.

“Then for some general industry chat, we have Mark O’Dolan chatting about visual merchandising and the Bicycle Association will discuss Brexit and market trends. Velorim will show you how you can encourage customers to recycle tubes and tyres and Singletrack Magazine editor Chipps Chippendale will also chat you through how ordering the mag is easier than ever.”

– Freewheel: An overview including Click & Collect, in-store support and training – Liz Dickinson and Chris Sage

– Shimano Service Centre: How to become a Shimano Service Centre, what is included and how you will be supported by Madison – Julian Thrasher, head of training at Shimano

– Madison B2B: How to get the most out of your B2B, navigating B2B to find the products you require and where to locate important information and updates – Samantha Coggins

– Product Promoters: Their new roles, how they can help in-store with merchandising, PoS support and product training as well as at events – Andy Dodds

– Visual Merchandising: Highlighting product and promotions in store, USPs, point of sale, the importance of training – Mark O’Dolan – This one is TBC if it’s going ahead due to filming being difficult at the moment

– Velorim: How to become a part of the new Velorim recycling scheme, how it recycles and repurposes tyres and inner tubes – Dave Hawthorn, Velorim

– digiBike* Offers: The best offers at digiBike* not to be missed – Nick Gritton, sales director at Madison

– Market Trends and Behaviours: Current shopping behaviours, how to get the most out of your brands in store – The Bicycle Association

– Brexit Seminar – The Bicycle Association

– Park Tool Seminar – Calvin Jones, head of education at Park Tool

– Singletrack Magazine: How to easily order the magazine through Madison B2B now and that it’s the 20th-anniversary birthday issue coming up the following month – Chipps Chippendale, editor at Singletrack

Dealers can tune in to watch at their own leisure over the course of the four days. Once the show is over, the seminars will be gone, so make sure to register and log-in. Dealers must register before-hand and every dealer that registers before 29th March will get a free case of beer and digiBike* goodie bag. Register now at www.digibike.co.uk.

