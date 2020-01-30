Seminar schedule announced for iceBike* 2020

Madison has revealed the full seminar schedule for iceBike* 2020, which will take place from 18th to 20th February at the Marshall Arena:MK.

The daily seminar schedule is below – more details and the full schedule can be seen here.

‘Brexit and The Bicycle Industry’ is expected to be popular, given the economic uncertainty in the country. Presented by the Bicycle Association, it will look at the likely consequences of the UK’s exit from the European Union and what it means for the bicycle industry.

In an iceBike* first, visitors will be given a unique, hour-long MY21 preview from Shimano. This is a rare opportunity to learn about the latest market trends from the component brand, presented by international sales manager Boy Oudenampsen. Please note, an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) will need to be signed for anyone who attends this talk.

Elsewhere, there will be talks about Freewheel, Madison B2B, Shimano Service Centres, Garmin Myagi Training and retail best-practice. Sir Chris Hoy will be around on Wednesday for a new SiS product workshop, while Premax CEO Randall Cooper will be hosting a seminar on how to look after your skin during and after a ride.

Be sure to check on the day that the timings are the same as they are subject to change. More details will be confirmed in the lead-up to the show and dealers are encouraged to register now at www.icebike.co.uk.

