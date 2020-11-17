Serial 1 Cycle Company unveils debut e-bike details

Share Facebook

Serial 1 Cycle Company, a dedicated e-bike brand formed with American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson, has unveiled the details of its first portfolio of e-bikes.

Pre-ordering opened yesterday, with deliveries set to begin in the United States and Germany in early spring 2021.

Serial 1’s debut line-up spans four pedal-assist e-bikes that fall into the city (/CTY) category, targeting urban commuters and casual recreational cyclists. The products, which offer 250W of power and electric assistance up to 20 mph (MOSH/CTY, RUSH/CTY, and RUSH/CTY STEP-THRU) or 28 mph (RUSH/CTY SPEED), include:

MOSH/CTY: 529Wh battery, 35-105 mile range, $3,399/€3,499

RUSH/CTY STEP-THRU: 529 Wh battery, 30-90 mile range, $4,399/€4,599

RUSH/CTY: 706Wh battery, 35-115 mile range, $4,499/€4,699

RUSH/CTY SPEED: 706Wh battery, 25-115 mile range, $4,999/€5,199

“From the agile MOSH/CTY, the ultimate urban playbike, to our fully capable RUSH/CTY models, which deliver three tiers of premium features, Serial 1 brings Harley-Davidson’s world-class product development capabilities to modern commuters and recreational cyclists,” said Aaron Frank, brand director for Serial 1 Cycle Company.

The line-up boasts a range of features including light and strong hydroformed aluminium frame, sleek, integrated batteries, Brose mid-mounted motors, Gates Carbon Drive belts, Enviolo AUTOMATiQ intelligent automatic transmission (select models), LED lighting, intelligent sizing, dedicated mobile app integration, digital display and data centre, and four ride modes.

Serial 1 e-bikes are now available for pre-order on Serial1.com and via select Harley-Davidson dealerships.

