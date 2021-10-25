Serial 1 deploys Google Cloud’s new Intelligent Product Essentials solution

Share Facebook

Serial 1 has announced a partnership with Google Cloud to use its new Intelligent Product Essentials solution, an end-to-end software solution that enables companies to launch predictive, proactive and intelligent features that drive business outcomes.

The company will use it to develop a user app and related connectivity features with the goal of ’empowering customers to personalise their e-bike experience on a new level’.

“Our partnership with Google Cloud is helping us realise our vision of changing the way the world moves while delighting our riders in the process,” said Jason Huntsman, president, Serial 1. “This partnership allows us to realize our vision quickly and efficiently.”

By leveraging Google Cloud’s expertise in AI and analytics, Intelligent Product Essentials allows Serial 1 to design both integrated and mobile technology solutions that intelligently connect customers, e-bikes and customer service providers in real-time.

“At Serial 1, we are dedicated to creating the easiest and most intuitive way to experience the fun, freedom, and adventure of riding a pedal-assist electric bicycle,” said Aaron Frank, brand director, Serial 1. “Connectivity is a key component of delivering that mission and working together to integrate Intelligent Product Essentials into our e-bicycles will ensure that our customers enjoy the best possible user experience.”