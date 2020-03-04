Sheffield bike shop relaunched as community-owned retailer and workshop

Share Facebook

Sheffield’s ReCycle Bikes’ has completed its relaunch as A Different Gear following ten months of major renovation and remodelling.

The premises has been transformed into a “brand new, community-owned bike shop” featuring what is claimed to be Sheffield’s largest collection of e-cargo bikes, as well as a commercial workshop and separate community and teaching workshop.

Alongside the e-cargo bikes, the shop is also providing a new range of adult and children’s bikes focusing on adventure and utility, as well as various re-conditioned bikes.

“From A Different Gear, you’ll be able to buy a bike and all of the kit required to carry you around the world, alongside another that will carry your weekly shop, and the kids, up Sheffield’s many hills without breaking a sweat,” said a company statement.

Newly-appointed sales manager Tori Gray said: “We’re really excited to be stocking premium brands Bombtrack, Cinelli and BiViBIKES, plus e-bikes from Raleigh and Gepida, alongside Sheffield’s largest collection of e-cargo bikes from Tern, Urban Arrow, Benno and Larry Vs Harry.

“As well as new bikes, we’re also stocking a great range of bikepacking, commuting and touring accessories from Apidura, Brooks, Exposure, Lezyne, Ortlieb and more. By choosing to stock a different range of products we’re hoping to complement rather than compete with Sheffield’s existing bike shops. As our new name implies, we are different.”

A Different Gear also features a larger commercial workshop for servicing and repairs, and the shop is extending its weekday opening times until 7pm to make it easier for customers to drop off and collect their bikes after work.

Cycling projects manager Angela Walker added: “Our professional mechanics have developed a wealth of knowledge and experience working on such a wide variety of donated bikes over the years. We are just as comfortable servicing high-end premium bikes as we are old vintage bikes and we felt that our message of expertise and quality was sometimes obscured behind our old name, so it was time for a change.”

A Different Gear will still be delivering all of the community-focused services it’s known for, including the drop-in Bike Kitchen, S-Cargo rental scheme, bike recycling, reconditioned bike sales and maintenance classes.

The shop is hosting its grand reopening on Saturday 8th March, with competitions, spot prizes, bike demos and a mini cycling treasure hunt around the city.

www.adifferentgear.com