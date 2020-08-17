Shift Active Media appoints Bolton as PR manager

Share Facebook

Shift Active Media has appointed Laura Bolton as PR manager.

The role will see her manage the global public relations for a selection of Shift’s clients, including Continental, Look, Selle Royal and World Bicycle Relief. She has joined the team remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite the unorthodox start to the role by working from home, this has been an incredibly exciting time to be joining the cycling industry with more people enjoying riding than ever before,” she said.

“What really impressed me about Shift was the team’s deep knowledge of the cycling media, combined with the ability to tap into the extensive networks the wider agency and Play Sports Group provides. You can’t help but feel the passion for all things bikes working here and I’m really excited to be able to be part of that and land quality media exposure for my clients.”

Wayne Brown, Shift Active Media managing director added: “Laura has really hit the ground running and proved herself as an excellent team member, combining her passion for cycling, with well-honed marketing skills from a blue-chip agency, she’s set to make a big impact in our growing PR team.”

Bolton can be contacted at laura.bolton@shiftactivemedia.com.

