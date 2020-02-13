Shimano opens 1000th Service Centre

Shimano is celebrating the opening of its 1000th Service Centre.

With the installation of the latest Shimano Service Centre store concepts at Cycle Revolution in Colchester and Ipswich, Shimano has reached a “significant landmark in its goal to provide customers with excellent bike care and service support from the people who know your bike best”.

“We believe in excellent customer service as the best way to boost trade so Shimano’s Service Centre concept fully suited our business model,” said Darren Thomas, CEO of Cycle Revolution. “Becoming part of such a large network gives us and the other Service Centres around the world a brand name and a reputation that stands for quality.

“We recently completed a workshop makeover and we are actively training staff in Shimano’s certified technical training courses [S-T.E.C] on topics such as e-bike systems and Di2 to help us meet the highest quality standards, all of which gives our customers a really positive service experience.”

Shimano Europe retail services manager Martijn Vallen added: “The Shimano Service Centre concept is all about helping customers create the ultimate cycling experience. It’s about helping riders to reach their goals and enjoy their rides with a bike that’s performing perfectly. So to reach a milestone like this is significant in terms of the care we are providing to riders.

“In the coming years, we will focus on putting Shimano certified mechanics on the pedestal they deserve. They are the heroes of Shimano Service Centres.

“They really make the difference because they know everything about all our latest technologies, such as Di2 and e-bikes.

“They are the best ambassadors we could wish for because they are the first and most important contact for customers in making the choice for products from Shimano.”

Any Service Centre looking to improve their retail function, or any bicycle retailer interested in applying to become a Shimano Service Centre should contact their local Shimano sales office or distributor. Bicycle dealers interested in finding out more about Shimano Service Centres can visit Madison’s iceBike* show from 18th to 20th February and speak to retail experts at the Shimano booth.