Shimano to give iceBike* attendees MY21 preview

Shimano is set to give iceBike* attendees a sneak preview of what’s to come in MY21.

Non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) will need to be signed for any that attend this seminar.

On the technical side, head of training Julian Thrasher will be on hand to answer training, education and Shimano Service Centre (SSC) questions. Thrasher will also be presenting Shimano’s 2020 Training Calendar and giving a presentation on what it takes to become part of the Shimano Service Centre Network.

Another stand that will be at the show is the Bikefitting.com booth. Master trainer Niels Booth runs the bike fitting unit at the Shimano Experience Centre and he’ll be on the stand, not only demonstrating how the Bikefitting.com system works, but also there to give advice and insight on how integrating bike fitting into your services can benefit your business. One key product is the new saddle selector, and Booth will have this on the stand ready to demo and answer questions.

There will also be show-only offers to take advantage of, including these:

– GRX. Buy any GRX 800 or 600 groupset and get a free pair of XT M8100 SPD pedals. You can also talk to the tech team who will be on the stand to answer any GRX questions

– 5% off an XT or SLX groupset

– 15% off the Shimano Dura-Ace r9100P power meter

– A new entry-level disc-brake bundle of Shimano MT200 brakes with rotors as well as other disc-brake bundles on the Shimano stand

– A huge number of offers for Shimano original parts, including cassettes, chains, disc pads and cables

There will also be over 60 brands at the show including Park Tool, Lazer, DT Swiss, Elite, Finish Line, Garmin, Saracen, Genesis, Maxxis and more who will all have new products and offers.

Register to attend iceBike* 2020 by clicking here.