Shortlist revealed for BikeBiz Awards 2021

BikeBiz has carefully sifted through the nominations for the BikeBiz Awards 2021 in association with Tannus Tyres and we can now reveal who has made it into the shortlist.

The final decision will be placed in the hands of those that know best – professionals that work within the industry day in day out and prosumers with a passion for cycling. The online vote will close on Friday 3rd December and the results will determine the winners.

Congratulations to everyone listed below, and thank you to everyone who took the time to enter!

The finalists for the BikeBiz Awards 2021 in association with Tannus Tyres are…

Best Independent Bike Dealer

A Different Gear

Criterium Cycles

Cycle Spirit London

Happy Days Cycles

MB Cyclery

Ridelow

Best Omnichannel Retailer

Balfe’s Bikes

Fully Charged

Hargroves Cycles

Ribble Cycles

Rutland Cycling

Sigma Sports

BikeBiz Woman of the Year

Alexandra Rico-Lloyd, The Bike Club

Aneela McKenna, Mòr Diversity

Irene McAleese, See.Sense

Michelle Jakeway, Raleigh

Nyree Hughes, Beryl

Tayah Williams, Silverfish UK

Best Retailer Services

Citrus-Lime

Cyclescheme

Freewheel

Green Commute Initiative

Hubtiger

Objective 1

Bike Distributor of the Year

Chicken CycleKit

Hotlines

Ison Distribution

Moore Large

Sportline

Windwave

P&A Distributor of the Year

Bob Elliot & Co

Madison

Raleigh UK

Saddleback

Silverfish UK

ZyroFisher

Bike Brand of the Year

Gocycle

Mondraker

Orbea

Pace Cycles

Saracen

Tern Bicycles

P&A Brand of the Year

CatEye

Lezyne

MET Helmets

Ride Concepts

Vittoria

Weldtite

Innovation from a Newcomer

Capti

CORE by greenTEG AG

Daysaver

HindSight

Mycle

Prevayl

Cycle Advocacy Award

#BikeIsBest

Cycling UK

Peak District MTB

Phoenix Cycleworks

The Bicycle Association

TotalMTB

Tannus Tyres will act as the headline sponsor for this year’s Awards, which is returning for its 13th iteration in a digital format. The winners will be revealed online on Friday 10th December.

For sponsorship and promotion opportunities, please contact Richard Setters.

www.bikebizawards.com

www.tannus.co.uk