Shortlist revealed for BikeBiz Awards 2021

BikeBiz has carefully sifted through the nominations for the BikeBiz Awards 2021 in association with Tannus Tyres and we can now reveal who has made it into the shortlist.
The final decision will be placed in the hands of those that know best – professionals that work within the industry day in day out and prosumers with a passion for cycling. The online vote will close on Friday 3rd December and the results will determine the winners.
Congratulations to everyone listed below, and thank you to everyone who took the time to enter!
The finalists for the BikeBiz Awards 2021 in association with Tannus Tyres are…
Best Independent Bike Dealer
A Different Gear
Criterium Cycles
Cycle Spirit London
Happy Days Cycles
MB Cyclery
Ridelow
Best Omnichannel Retailer
Balfe’s Bikes
Fully Charged
Hargroves Cycles
Ribble Cycles
Rutland Cycling
Sigma Sports
BikeBiz Woman of the Year
Alexandra Rico-Lloyd, The Bike Club
Aneela McKenna, Mòr Diversity
Irene McAleese, See.Sense
Michelle Jakeway, Raleigh
Nyree Hughes, Beryl
Tayah Williams, Silverfish UK
Best Retailer Services
Citrus-Lime
Cyclescheme
Freewheel
Green Commute Initiative
Hubtiger
Objective 1
Bike Distributor of the Year
Chicken CycleKit
Hotlines
Ison Distribution
Moore Large
Sportline
Windwave
P&A Distributor of the Year
Bob Elliot & Co
Madison
Raleigh UK
Saddleback
Silverfish UK
ZyroFisher
Bike Brand of the Year
Gocycle
Mondraker
Orbea
Pace Cycles
Saracen
Tern Bicycles
P&A Brand of the Year
CatEye
Lezyne
MET Helmets
Ride Concepts
Vittoria
Weldtite
Innovation from a Newcomer
Capti
CORE by greenTEG AG
Daysaver
HindSight
Mycle
Prevayl
Cycle Advocacy Award
#BikeIsBest
Cycling UK
Peak District MTB
Phoenix Cycleworks
The Bicycle Association
TotalMTB
Tannus Tyres will act as the headline sponsor for this year’s Awards, which is returning for its 13th iteration in a digital format. The winners will be revealed online on Friday 10th December.
www.bikebizawards.com
www.tannus.co.uk