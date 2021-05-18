Showers Pass preparing cyclists for all-weather summer with Elements jacket

Share Facebook

Showers Pass is helping cyclists prepare for ‘everything that the weather throws at them this summer’ with its Elements jacket.

The Elements jacket is a waterproof designed for mountain biking, but with the versatility for other outdoor activities, said the brand. The jacket is made out of Showers Pass’ fully taped waterproof and breathable Artex 2.5 DC fabric, with in-built stretch and a carbon print lining.

The Elements features including reinforced fabric at the shoulders for extended use with pack straps, a removable, adjustable hood that fits over a helmet and stows away in the inside pocket, extra long core vents to prevent overheating, ergonomic easy-grip zipper pulls, 360 degrees of 3M Scotchlite reflective material for maximum visibility, double toggle hem cinch for adjustability, soft, moisture-wicking lining at collar, front handwarmer pockets, back pocket and inside chest pocket with audio port, light loop at collar, and soft wipe for glasses inside the right-hand pocket.

Showers Pass has made the jacket using bluesign approved dyes that keep harmful chemicals out of the manufacturing process. The Elements jacket weighs 453g (men’s medium) and retails at £175.

www.showerspass.com

