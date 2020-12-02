Sidi launches MTB Frost Gore 2 and Zero Gore 2 shoes

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Sidi has launched the MTB Frost Gore 2 and Zero Gore 2 shoes.

Both have an upper made of mesh and MicroTech Microfiber that ‘guarantees’ lightness and stability with the interior lined in Gore-Tex to prevent water from entering.

The two models include the Techno 3 mechanism with a sturdy and replaceable lever that allows you to close the shoe in its entire length, adapting the upper to the shape of the foot.

MTB Frost Gore, dedicated to the off-road world, is lighter and more performing thanks to the new sole made of nylon with PU inserts. The shape of the inserts, designed to perform on all terrains, allows an ‘excellent’ grip and provides the right stability, said Sidi, also facilitating the dispersion of mud.

The central insert acts as an anti-slip, while the tip, which can be replaced with screws, offers the possibility of mounting crampons to improve traction. Additional stability is offered by the reinforced heel that supports and reduces potential slippage.

The Zero Gore 2 version, suitable for road riders, has a redesigned Carbon Millennium 5 sole, made of nylon and loaded with carbon fibre. “The fusion of these two elements makes it even more resistant by reducing any changes in the technical characteristics that normally occur following prolonged use and continuous change in temperatures,” said Sidi.

“This version as well takes advantage of further stability guaranteed by the reinforced heel, which provides greater transfer power with a new ultra-light design.”

Read the December issue of BikeBiz below: