Sidi partners with Tao Geoghegan Hart

Tao Geoghegan Hart is to wear Sidi shoes for the 2021 season.

He will kick off his racing calendar at Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var 19th February, where he intends to compete for the general classification. He will also make his Tour de France debut this summer as part of an Ineos Grenadiers team that includes fellow Grand Tour winners Geraint Thomas and Richard Carapaz.

“I love Italy. The culture, the food, the famous tifosi,” he said. “Cycling and Italy have always been intrinsically linked in my eyes, from the beautiful Giro d’Italia, to the history of cycling brands such as Sidi. Italy has given me so much already in my short career, from winning giro della lunigiana aged 18, to the Giro in 2020.

“Looking forward, I am incredibly excited to be working with a company like Sidi. First and foremost a family run business, something that is more important than ever. But also a company with its eyes firmly on the future, to innovate, to push what is possible in this amazing sport. Together I hope we can ensure Sidi remains as prominent in the coming years, as it has been in the past.”

Dino Signori, who founded Sidi in Treviso back in 1960, added: “I’m very happy to welcome Tao into our family. He is a solid guy who appreciates the simple things in life and keeps his family close. This makes him absolutely in line with our philosophy.

“We know that he loves racing in Italy and we’re looking forward to having him at the factory soon. He will always be welcome here.”

