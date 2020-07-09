Sidi presents new limited edition Sixty

Share Facebook

Sidi has revealed a new limited edition Sixty, inspired by the DeLorean DMC-12 interior design from the 1980s.

“Just like a futuristic automobile that can fly in a time tunnel, Sixty is a blend of details and innovative solutions by Sidi, such as Tecno-4 closure system, that provides an ultraprecise regulation,” said a statement.

“Being inspired by its trend-setting forerunner, that was produced in 1988 and was applied to the iconic models of the collection, now like then, Sixty continues to be projected toward the future.”

Its ultralight Vent Carbon sole has been conceived to better transfer the pedalling power as well as to ensure the greatest robustness and breathability, also in case of high temperatures, the brand has said.

Its carbon fibres provide the right degree of both stiffness and controlled flexion, particularly at the toe, relieving the stress in the plantar tendons and facilitating proper blood circulation during effort.

