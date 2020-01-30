Sigma Sport ends Moore Large partnership, searches for new UK distributors

Sigma Sports is looking for new UK distributors after ending its partnership with Moore Large.

The German manufacturer is looking for “strong partner(s)” to relaunch both its Sigma and VDO brands in the UK.

Thomas Seifert, Sigma managing director, said: “Sigma and VDO have disappeared from British bike shop floors and we are eager to relaunch both brands to the IBD and online business through a long-term partner capable of rebuilding our brands through a well-balanced sales and marketing plan.”

The company stated that Moore Large’s strategies were “no longer in sync” with its own. “Moore Large pursues sales of house brands and Sigma, at the time, wasn’t willing to blend in price- and product-wise,” it said.

With more than 70 million cycle computers sold worldwide, Sigma Sport is a market leader in Germany and, according to the company, among the top three globally.

Any interested parties should contact sales assistant Petra Jung.