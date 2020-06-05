Sigma Sport starts delivery of the new EOX e-bike series

Share Facebook

Sigma Sport has announced the first delivery of the EOX Remote 500 and EOX View 1200 components.

They are a control unit and a display for e-bikes. The Sigma EOX app is the digital component that complements the range of services.

The EOX Remote 500 is the smart control centre, equipped with an ambient light sensor and a Bluetooth Smart interface. The LED indicator shows the most important e-bike information even without a display.

The ergonomic control unit can be connected to the Sigma EOX app via BLE. With a smartphone, the user can record and analyse riding data, including the GPS track, and share them in various social media and sport portals. The app is available free of charge in the App Store and Google Play Store.

The EOX View 1200 e-bike display gives the rider a direct overview of current tour data and battery status. The bike computer is ‘remarkable’ for its good readability under all weather conditions and its simple operation. The design’s clear lines and slim construction was the focus of a great deal of attention. The Sigma EOX app allows display views to be set according to user preference.

With Sachs Micro Mobility, Sigma’s cooperation partner, it mounted the EOX series on the new “The Next Generation 2.1” e-bike models from NOX Cycles for the first time.

Senior product manager Lars Lukas Tremper said: “This is new territory for us, but with Sigma’s years of expertise in the area of bike computers and training software, I am convinced that EOX will prove to be a true innovation in the e-bike industry.”

Mike Dietz, sales director e-mobility at Sigma Sport, added: “We would like to thank all the partners who contributed to EOX’s promising launch. Without their support, we would never have been able to complete this future-oriented project. We are already looking forward to seeing our products on many other well-known e-bikes.”

Work on the next EOX components for the coming season 2021 is already well underway, Sigma has said.