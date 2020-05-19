Sigma Sports launches new e-commerce site, reports sales surge in April

Share Facebook

Sigma Sports has introduced a new website, aiming to bring an improved shopping experience to customers.

The updated design offers simplified navigation menus and checkout as well as detailed product gallery features. In addition, shoppers will have the chance to speak with expert store staff through live chat and video consultations.

Following its Hampton Wick store refit earlier this year, the launch of the new platform is in line with Sigma Sports’ continued commitment to creating an “integrated and unparalleled customer journey”. The redesign allows shoppers to browse more seamlessly between product categories, brands, colours and price options to find their ideal purchase. The site will also host more guides and round-ups as well as bike preview videos for some of the most exciting new models available on the market.

The launch comes as shoppers have turned to digital solutions during the COVID-19 crisis. Over the past weeks, there has been a huge interest in Sigma Sports’ live chat service for expert advice and guidance. Changes in how customers interact for service are also seen in the types of products purchased. The early days of the crisis saw an unprecedented surge in sales of indoor trainers with a week-on-week increase by 440%. Year-on-year sales in this category saw an increase by 997% in March; a trend that continued in the month of April by a staggering 1,150%.

Notably, last month also saw a rise in new customers looking to take up cycling, either as a means to exercise or as a new mode of transport. In April alone, year-on-year sales of both entry-level and mid-tier level bikes were up by 677% and 130% respectively. As a result, Sigma Sports reported a record number of bike shipments in the UK and abroad, marking an increase of 62% on last year.

Bike category sales further showed an upward trend in hybrid bikes, mountain bikes and gravel bikes. The demand for men’s hybrid bikes went up by 90% compared to 93% for women’s hybrids. The appeal of trails is demonstrated by increased sales in the off-road category, with men’s mountain bike sales up by 82% and unisex gravel bike sales up by 77%. Compared to April of last year, bike tools and maintenance products and cycling clothing sales were up by 255% and 124% respectively.

Sigma Sports’ managing director Ian Whittingham said: “After several months of hard work, we are delighted to introduce the new sigmasports.com. Our goal from the outset was to create a user-friendly browsing experience that is easy to navigate for our valued customers. Like many, we have had to adapt to the current situation across the business with great flexibility.

“Despite the challenges of closing our store over recent weeks, we are proud to still be bringing the best and latest product to the market and initiating new ways to keep our community engaged through digital efforts. With our events postponed for the foreseeable future, we keep our social media channels active as ever and have just launched a weekly podcast series called ‘Matt Stephens Unplugged’, hosted by the former professional road racing cyclist and Sigma Sports ambassador.

“We are focused on delivering the same quality of customer service and unrivalled knowledge we are renowned for in-store to new and existing customers online. We hope to see many on our regular organised rides and runs and at our store events when things return to some sort of normal.”