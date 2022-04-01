Sigma Sports opens new flagship electric bike store

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Bicycle retailer Sigma Sports has officially opened its first flagship e-bike store, located in South West London.

The omnichannel chain, which already has two stores and a strong online presence, has now expanded to focus on the electric bike market, which is expected to triple in size by 2023, according to the Bicycle Association.

Located on Thames Street in Old Market Square, Kingston, Sigma will offer a ‘premium’ experience with one-to-one e-bike sales consultations, stocking bikes from Specialized, Trek, Orbea, Bianchi, and Brompton, across the leisure commuting, mountain bike, gravel and road disciplines.

The store officially opened its doors on Wednesday, 30th March. View the website here.

Sigma Sports CEO Ian Whittingham said: “What better way to build upon our 30 year heritage than by looking forwards and actively embracing the future of cycling and continuing to support the local community.

“We’re excited to showcase an amazing selection of electric bikes and accessories from our leading brands. With knowledgeable staff and a purpose-built retail space, we can’t wait to help push the countless benefits they offer to more people.

“Back in 2020, one in 20 bikes sold by Sigma Sports were electric, compared with 2021 where one in every 10 bikes sold were electric, therefore we are keen to continue aiding the growth of e-bike popularity.”

The 4,000 sq ft space will also feature a workshop, a range of clothing and accessories, and a reserve and collect service from the Sigma Sports website.

Sigma’s new store also opened up 15 job opportunities for local workers, with a number of openings listed on the BikeBiz jobs board.

First established as a small bike shop in 1992, Sigma Sport later expanded into its flagship Hampton Wick store and a second location in Oakham.

Read more: Retailer Fully Charged and bike brand Ribble scoop prizes at first Move Electric awards

In early 2021, the brand received a funding boost thanks to a new minority investment by Primary Capital Partners.