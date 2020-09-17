Sigma Sports opens new store in Oakham

Share Facebook

Sigma Sports has today opened a new store on Oakham’s South Street.

Occupying 4,000 sq ft spread across two floors, the store offers a range of premium brands from across the road cycling, MTB, triathlon and run categories, including Specialized S-Works, Pinarello, Cannondale, Trek, Castelli, Assos, Wahoo and On Running.

The store will be offering full professional bike fitting services, including video analysis, saddle pressure mapping and custom insole fitting. The workshop will be catered to support bike servicing as well as custom bike and wheel building services. Customers will also be able to shop via Reserve and Collect, allowing them to take advantage of Sigma Sports’ e-commerce offering.

Sigma Sports’ co-founder and director Jason Turner said: “After 28 years of successfully operating our store in South West London, we are excited to take all of our experience and expertise to another part of the UK. With its friendly culture, beautiful surroundings and fantastic roads, we believe Oakham is the perfect place for us to open our second store. Our Hampton Wick store is a hub of activity and we cannot wait to bring the same energy and passion to the local area.”

The store’s design and layout follows a recent refurbishment at Sigma Sports’ flagship store in Hampton Wick. Indoor bicycle parking and outside car parking is available to customers.

Safety measures are in place, including limiting how many customers can enter at any given time. It is also mandatory for customers to wear a face covering whilst in the store. With the current restrictions in place, opening celebrations are delayed until a more appropriate time, but Fika cafe will be serving complimentary coffees to all customers during the first three days of opening.

Opening times for the new Sigma Sports Oakham store are:

Monday – Saturday: 09:00 – 17:30

Sunday: Closed

Store address: The Old Mill Yard, South St, Oakham LE15 6HY

