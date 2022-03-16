Sigma Sports recruiting for three roles in new Kingston upon Thames e-bike store

Share Facebook

Sigma Sports is set to open the doors to its flagship electric bike store in Kingston upon Thames, Surrey at 9am on Wednesday 30th March.

The retailer, which already has two stores, one dedicated collection location and a strong online presence, said it is excited to announce its next venture in the electric bike industry.

Situated on Thames Street in the Old Market Square, the flagship store will provide one to one electric bike sales consultations. The highly knowledgeable in-store team will be on hand to discuss the customer’s needs and provide recommendations from specialist suppliers such as Specialized, Trek, Orbea, Bianchi and Brompton across different categories such as leisure, commute, mountain bike, gravel and road.

The store will offer a reserve & collect service from the Sigma Sports website, as well as a range of clothing and accessories over two floors of retail space. The new flagship store will also provide the local community with new job opportunities, hiring up to 15 members of staff. The current vacancies are:

– E-bike store workshop technician (Full-time)

– E-bike store salesperson (Full-time)

– E-bike store salesperson (Part-time)

The 4,000 square ft. space will also feature a fully equipped workshop on a third floor, supported by a workshop reception area on the ground. For the launch, customers will also have the chance to test-ride a fleet of demonstration bikes before deciding on any purchases.

Sigma Sports CEO Ian Whittingham said: “What better way to build upon our 30-year heritage than by looking forwards and actively embracing the future of cycling and continuing to support the local community.

“We’re excited to showcase an amazing selection of electric bikes and accessories from our leading brands. With knowledgeable staff and a purpose-built retail space, we can’t wait to help push the countless benefits they offer to more people.

“Back in 2020, 1 in 20 bikes sold by Sigma Sports were electric, compared with 2021 where 1 in every 10 bikes sold were electric, therefore we are keen to continue aiding the growth of e-bike popularity.”