Sigma Sports reports ‘unprecedented’ increase in turbo trainer orders

Sigma Sports has reported a 440% increase week on week in the number of orders placed on turbo trainers, as well as static bikes.

In addition, the launch of the new Wahoo Kickr, which has been available for pre-order from 19th March, has seen “huge interest” with initial drops selling out on pre-order in just a few hours.

Last week, RGT Cycling announced that it is making all of its premium features available for free to all indoor cyclists. The RGT team has made this decision in response to the developing situation around COVID-19, having seen national governing body British Cycling suspend all sanctioned cycling activities and suggest restrictions on club riding.

“In terms of unit volume, over this last week, we have seen that turbo trainers are overtaking bike sales, which is unprecedented,” said Ian Whittingham, Sigma Sports’ managing director. “We are working closely with our suppliers to replenish and offer more stock to support changing cycling habits in these challenging times.

“The current situation is one we need to approach with flexibility as a business and we’re following the government’s and WHO’s advice extremely closely.

“Our continued focus on delivering an exceptional level of service while being responsible for our actions is driving us forward and we are committed to catering for our customers’ needs while paying a close eye on the bigger, global situation.

“Our store in Hampton Wick and international dispatch centre are both fully operational, with stringent measures put in place to ensure all customers and staff are able to visit and work in a safe environment.

“As we are postponing our rides, runs and in-store events, we are looking to initiate other ways to keep our community active, motivated and healthy, such as by looking to organise virtual rides and classes. It’s very important to keep our community connected and sports are not only a great way to stay physically fit, but also mentally.”

Sigma Sports has launched a dedicated webpage to keep customers updated on the situation.