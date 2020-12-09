Sigma Sports secures 95 in Sunday Times’ Fast Track 100

Share Facebook

Sigma Sports has secured a place in The Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Fast Track 100 league table.

Sigma Sports is ranked 95th in the 2020 list, which features a wide range of businesses, including breweries, marketing agencies and construction companies. The company has reported an annual sales rise over three years of 39.67%, with a turnover of 33.8 million in the financial year ending December 2019. It is expecting sales to rise by 72% to £58 million this year.

“We continue to adapt and evolve as a business and this year has been like no other,” said Ian Whittingham, co-founder and managing director of Sigma Sports. “We have expanded our retail footprint and invested in our online operations to serve our customers in new ways.

“We are excited and encouraged by the growth we experience and by the number of people taking up cycling. It makes all the challenges and hard work put in, all the more worth it.”

